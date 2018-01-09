Renee Michelle Scheirer (1965-2018)

BINGHAM - Renee Michelle (Rehrig) Scheirer, 52, passed away Jan. 7, 2018 at Somerset Rehabilitation & Living Center.

She was born Jan. 20, 1965 at St. Albans Naval Hospital in Queens, New York, the daughter of Rodney B. Sr. and Barbara A. (Christ) Rehrig.

She graduated from Palmerton Area High School in 1983 and was employed for a number of years as a dental assistant. Renee enjoyed music.

Renee is survived by her parents, Rodney and Carol Rehrig of Zephyrhills, Fla.; sister, Dana Lynn Dingman and husband Robert of Zephyrhills, Florida; two brothers, Randy Tyler Rehrig of Palm Harbor, Florida, Rodney Blaine Rehrig, Jr. and wife Karen of Oveido, Fla.

A memorial service will be held, Thursday, Jan. 11, 2018 at 11 a.m. at the First Congregational Church, 5 Meadow Street, Bingham with Reverend Valmore “Val” Vigue officiating.

In lieu of flowers, friends wishing may make donations in Renee’s memory to the American Cancer Society, New England Division, One Bowdoin Mill Island, Suite 300, Topsham, Maine 04086-1240.

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, ME 04976.