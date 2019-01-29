Rev. David R. Ellis (1934-2019)

FARMINGTON - Rev. David R. Ellis, 84, formerly of Farmington, died on Jan. 20, 2019, after a long illness.

Rev. Ellis was born on April 10, 1934, in Rangeley, the son of Ardine G. And Mattie Robbins Ellis.

He served in the United States Marine Corps in the 1950’s, after graduating from Farmington High School in 1951. He graduated from Farmington State Teachers College and taught school in Maine until 1977, when he entered Theological Seminary at Erskine College in South Carolina. He pastored churches in South Carolina, North Carolina and Virginia. He was a member of the Lions Club where he was the “Lion of the Year” in both 1998 and 1999; a former chaplain of Alleghany Regional Hospital; and former president of the Habitat for Humanity in Bessemer City, NC.

In his younger days, while living in Farmington, he was a volunteer firefighter and enjoyed reading western books, as well as being an avid baseball fan.

Surviving are his wife, Betty Lovell Ellis of Maine; two sons, Mark Ellis and wife Jennifer, Tim Ellis and wife Melody, all of Virginia; daughter, Leslie Boyd and husband Wayne of Maine; six grandchildren; several great grandchildren; two brothers, Larry Ellis of Florida and Timothy Ellis of California; several nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his parents; his former wife, Judith Ellis; and his sister, Diane Ellis.

The family suggests that donations in his memory be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, Maine Chapter, 383 US Route 1, Suite 2C, Scarborough, ME 04074.

In keeping with his wishes, following cremation, services will be held at a later date.