Rev. Robert “Bob” W. Armstrong (1949-2018)

SKOWHEGAN - Rev. Robert “Bob” W. Armstrong, 69, of Skowhegan, peacefully entered Heaven’s gates on August 21, 2018 after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer two months ago. Bob was born May 10, 1949 in Homestead, PA the last child of the late Robert and Sarah (Jeffers) Armstrong.

When he was 4 years old, his family moved to Philadelphia, PA where he received his early childhood education, graduating from Northeast High School in 1966. When Bob was 15 years old, God called him into the Christian ministry which he considered to be a lifelong calling. Preparing him for that calling led him to Eastern Nazarene College in Quincy, MA where he pursued two degrees in Religion, graduating with a bachelor’s degree in 1970 and a master’s degree in 1971.

While in college he met the love of his life and soul mate, Darlene Dillingham, who he married on June 5, 1971. They moved to Kansas City, MO for Bob to attend Nazarene Theological Seminary, graduating with a Master of Divinity degree in 1973. During his over 40 year ministry, Bob faithfully served as a pastor, associate pastor, evangelist, Christian radio broadcaster, teacher, mentor and most recently as an interim past in over 25 Nazarene churches in Maine. Interim ministry was truly where Bob found his niche.

Bob had many interests and hobbies including antique cars, baseball, football, Nascar, fishing, boating, storytelling and finding bargains at garage sales. Most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his wife, daughter and grandson.

He is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Darlene of Skowhegan, beloved daughter, Jennifer and cherished grandson, Christian of Bath, as well as numerous family members and friends.

His family wishes to thank Dr. Oto Prokop and Dr. Sean McGarr for their outstanding care and compassion during his illness.

A celebration of life service has been scheduled for September 8, 2018 at 2 p.m. at the Fairfield Church of the Nazarene. All are welcome to attend.

In lieu of flowers Bob requested that donations be made to establish a college account for his grandson Christian. Checks can be made out to Darlene Armstrong, PO Box 187, Skowhegan, ME 04976.

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, Maine 04976.