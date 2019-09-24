Rev. Robert Watson Edgarton (1953-2019)

CHELSEA - Rev. Robert Watson Edgarton, 66, of Chelsea, passed away on Sept. 12, 2019 in Waterville, following a brief illness.

Bob was born on March 23, 1953, in Concord, Mass., the son of Gardner and Joanne (Watson) Edgarton. He grew up in Wellesly, Massachusetts and graduated from Wellesly High School in the class of 1972. He served his country in the U.S. Naval Reserves. From 1992 to 1999, Bob was employed at Kennebec Equipment Rental in Woolwich, then from 1999-2001 at Robinhood Marine Center in Georgetown.

After spending numerous years in various fields of work, Bob achieved his dream, graduating from Bangor Theological Seminary in Bangor, with a Master of Divinity in 2008. He was ordained to Christian ministry in the United Church of Christ on October 19, 2008. Various ministry positions in Maine that Bob held were; Pastor at the Frankfort Congregational Church, UCC (2001-2003); Chaplain at the Inland Hospital in Waterville; Pastor at the Weld Congregational Church, UCC (2007-2015); and Pastor at the Phillips Congregational Church, UCC (2014-2015).

During his youth, Bob spent many wonderful summers at Clearwater Lake in Farmington/Industry and Falmouth Cape Cod, where he developed his love of boating, and specifically honed his sailing skills. He was an avid reader, particularly the military history pertaining to his past relatives. Bob was much adored by his many nieces and nephews for his constant support, advice, and words of wisdom. His telling of “Down East” tales and humor was hilarious and much enjoyed by all. Lastly, he loved to laugh at himself when he was constantly referred to as the family’s own “Plugger”, referencing the cartoon character who was far from being a neat-nik or organized in any way, not to mention other humorous characteristics. Bob was truly loved and will be missed by all.

Bob is survived by; his brother, Gardner “Chip” Edgarton Jr. And wife Joan of Falmouth, MA; his sisters, Robin Spilman (Jeff) of Sandwich, MA, Torrey Ober (Harold) of Seabrook, NH, and Lucretia Byrnes of Natick, MA; his aunt, Polly Edgarton Lanman of Duxbury, MA; many nieces, nephews, and cousins; dear companions, Clary Marean of Wiscassett and Glennis Longley of Waterville. He was predeceased by; his father, Gardner M. Edgarton Sr. and stepmother, Marianne Edgarton of Falmouth, MA; and his mother, Joanne Watson Edgarton of Farmington.

On Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME, there will be visitation and a luncheon from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. A funeral service will begin at 1 PM, with Rev. Deborah Blood, Conference Minister for the Maine Conference, UCC, officiating. Interment will follow at the Riverside Cemetery in Farmington.