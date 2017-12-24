Reynold “Barry” Fotter (1942-2017)

LEWISTON – Reynold “Barry” Fotter, 75, of Coplin Plantation died Wednesday, Dec. 20, at Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston.

He was born Sept. 17, 1942, a son of Reynold E. and Marion (Munroe) Fotter and was a graduate of Stratton High School. He later attended the University of Maine at Orono before moving back home where he owned and operated Fotter’s Market. The store was his life, but he also enjoyed snowmobiling and motorcycling. He was a member of Mt. Bigelow Masonic Lodge #202 AF and AM of Stratton.

He is survived by his wife, Deanna of Coplin Plt; a son, Adam of Salem Twp, PA; step-son, Chris Bocchino of Rock Ledge, FL; brother, Ronald Fotter and wife, Wendy of Kennebunk; two step grandchildren, Antoni and Alexander; brother-in-law, Glen Bay and his wife, Bonnie of Forest City, PA; several nieces and nephews.

Public graveside memorial Masonic services will be held on Saturday, May 19 at 11 am at the New Eustis Cemetery, Eustis.

Condolences and tributes may be shared with his family on his memorial wall at www.wilesrc.com. Cremation and memorial services are being cared for and provided by the Wiles Remembrance Center, 137 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington.