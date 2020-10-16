Richard A. Hussey (1942-2020)

WINSLOW - It is with great sadness that we, the family of Richard A. Hussey, announce his passing on October 7, 2020.

He was born in Milo on December 6, 1942, where he grew up with his parents Ervin and Pamelia (Canney) Hussey and his siblings. Rich graduated from Milo High School in 1961 and then joined the Air Force, completing 4 years of service. Upon leaving the military Rich worked for a few different businesses before deciding to become self-employed in the early nineties. He enjoyed his "handy man" occupation until retirement in 2012 when he and Rita packed up the car and made many road trips over the years, seeing the country together.

Rich leaves behind his beloved wife of 47 years Rita (Boulette) Hussey of Winslow, sons Andrew (Sonja) Noel of Oakland and Anthony (Bonnie) Noel of Sidney, daughter Darcy (David) Lockman of Vassalboro, sister Connie Harmon of Waterville and 2 of the greatest joys in his life, his grandsons, Dameron and Dominic Rodrigue of Vassalboro. He also leaves behind several cousins, sister-in-law Liz, a niece and nephews. Rich was predeceased by his parents, brother Donald Hussey and sister Sue (Lois) Bradstreet. And last but certainly not least, he will be forever grateful, for over 40 years of friendships, to the special group of men and women he leaves behind who live their lives One Day At A Time.

If you wish to offer condolences in person the family invites you to Veilleux Funeral Home in Waterville on October 24th from noon to 3 p.m. Due to COVID-19, all CDC regulations will be followed including the requirement to wear face coverings.

The family wishes to thank Dr. Preston for his many years of care and Dr. Dohner and the 1 West nursing staff at Maine General for their kindness and compassion at such a difficult time.

In lieu of flowers, Rich wishes a donation to be made to a charity of your choice instead.

Arrangements by Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, Skowhegan.