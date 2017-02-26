Richard A. Hutchison (1943-2017)

NEWCASTLE - Richard “Hutch” A. Hutchison, 73, passed away on Feb. 24, 2017, at his home in Newcastle surrounded by his family.

He was born on Dec. 23, 1943, in Cambridge, Mass., the son of Joseph F. Sr. and Rella B. (Fernette) Hutchison. Hutch was from a large, blended family with lots of love and loyalty. He was a very hard worker and really took pride in his job at the railroad. He was very loyal and someone you could always count on. He lived his life for others and was happiest when others were happy. He always said, “be thankful for what you have.”

After Peggy passed, Hutch was lucky enough to have found love again and married Nancy Campbell. He was a member of the North American Hunting Club and National Rifle Association. He loved spending time with his family, especially at family gatherings. He enjoyed camping, archery, riding his Harley and gold panning.

He is survived by six daughters; one son; several grandchildren, great grandchildren; nieces, nephews and a few remaining brothers and seven sisters.

He was predeceased by his first wife, Margarette “Peggy” Hutchison; parents, Joseph and Rella Hutchison; and a brother, Joseph Hutchison, Jr.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017 from 2 to 4 p.m. at Dan & Scott's Cremation & Funeral Service (Adams Chapel), 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, Maine 04976.

In lieu of flowers, friends wishing may make donations in Hutch's memory to Pine Tree Camps, PO Box 518, Bath ME 04530. Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott's Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, Maine 04976.