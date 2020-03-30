Richard Alfred ‘Dick’ Fogg (1933-2020)

FARMINGTON - Richard Alfred "Dick" Fogg, 87, of Farmington, passed away peacefully, early Saturday morning, March 28, after a short period of declining health.

He was born in Worcester, Mass., March 4, 1933, a son of Ralph A. and Mildred L. (Marsh) Fogg and graduated from Kents Hill School in 1951.

On July 20, 1957, he married Roberta "Bobbie" A. White in Augusta.

Mr. Fogg was a veteran of the United States Navy, having served dring the Korean Conflict from 1951-1955. He was employed by N.E.T and T. Company in Augusta in 1955 as a splice technician and retired as a construction manager for Verizon in Farmington in 1990. He was a member and Past Master of Lafayette Lodge AF and AM #48 in Readfield, member of the Kora Temple Shrine in Lewiston and was a former member of the Potentate's Aide Corps. He was a member of the American Legion Post #28 of Farmington. Mr. Fogg was and active member of Trinity United Methodist Church of Farmington and served as a Trustee for many years. He also was a volunteer at Franklin Memorial Hospital.

His favorite pasttimes were spent fishing, camping, skiing, biking, and traveling with his wife in their camper. He enjoyed bowling on the Incredible Senior's Bowling League and was a former member of the Friendship Square Dance Club.

Dick is lovingly remembered as a man of few words, but possessed a heart filled with generosity. He was always willing to lend a hand where needed, and was very adept at repairs of any sort. He loved being outside, whether working in his vegetable garden, canoeing, or camping and fishing with friends. His family has many fond memories of evenings playing cribbage or dominoes, particularly with his grandsons. He is greatly missed but will be carried in the hearts of those who loved him always.

He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years; son Robert and his wife, Carol of Ticonderoga, NY; daughter, Rhonda Barkley and partner, Tom Badgley of Bennington, NH; two grandsons, Matthew and Stephan Barkley; brother, James of Mt. Airy, MD; several cousins, neices, and nephews. he was predeceased by a sister-in-law, Desda Fogg.

The family would like to extend their appreciation for the loving care provided by the staff at FMH and Edgewood Rehabilitation Center. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that those who desire, consider memorial gifts in Dick's memory to Trinity United Methodist Church, 612 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington, ME 04938. Public memorial services with military honors will be held later in the summer at Trinity United Methodist Church, 612 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington followed by interment at the Readfield Corner Cemetery in Readfield.

Memories may be shared on his memorial wall at www.wilesrc.com.

Cremation care and memorial services are being provided by the Wiles Remembrance Center, 137 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington.