Richard Alger Cooley (1933-2017)

CORNVILLE - Richard Alger Cooley, 84, passed away September 30, 2017 at the hospice center at the Maine Veteran's Hospital in Augusta, where he and his family had the best care possible. He was born July 4, 1933 in Skowhegan, the son of Lester H. and Katherine (Kelley) Cooley.

He was the oldest of ten children and a very good brother to all of his siblings. He lived in California for several years, then moved back to Maine and joined the Athens American Legion where he called numbers for bingo for quite a few years. He also went to Skowhegan every week to give four or five women a ride to bingo and then take them home after.

Richard enjoyed playing bingo, cards and dominos with his brother and sisters and the big meals they cooked. He also enjoyed the Casinos. He was a veteran who proudly served his country in the US Army for two years, stationed at Fort Bragg, North Carolina.

He is survived by 2 brothers, Barry and wife Ann of York, Clayton and wife Sharon of Canaan; 4 sisters, Linda Armstrong of Skowhegan, Sharon Laney and Buddy Stevens of Skowhegan, Shirley Emery and husband Erwin of Madison, Charlene Vadestine of Fairfield; and special sister-in-law, Mary Ann Cooley; and the love of his life, his dog Buffy, who loved him as much as he loved her. He was predeceased by his parents; brothers, Lowell and Ronald; sister, Sherry Lee; and infant daughter, Pamela Jean.

The family wishes to thank the doctors and staff at the Maine Veteran's Hospice Center for the wonderful care given to Richard during his stay there.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, October 7, 2017 at 12:30 pm at the East Ridge Cemetery in Cornville with the Reverend George Finnmemore officiating and the Madison Region honor guard followed by a gathering at the Athens Academy Legion Hall.

In lieu of flowers, friends wishing may make donations in Richard's memory to the Voluntary Service Hospice, VA Maine Healthcare System, 1 VA Center, Augusta, ME 04330.

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott's Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, ME 04976.