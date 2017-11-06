Richard Barrak Marshall (1932-2017)

PORTLAND – Richard Barrak Marshall, 85, of Portland, formerly of Farmington, died in the comfort of his home, surrounded by family on Saturday morning, Oct. 28, 2017.

He was born in North Providence, RI, on April 4, 1932, a son of James and Eva (Lister) Marshall. He was a 1950 graduate of Gould Academy where he was a three‐sport athlete: football, skiing and baseball. He graduated in 1954 from Bowdoin College with a BA in Economics. He participated in the 1 st NCAA Skiing Championships in Reno, NV, finishing 7th in the Downhill Event. On January 1, 1955, he married Joan J. Webber of Farmington, ME. He proudly served his country as a Jet‐rated US Air Force Captain. He was stationed in Texas, Arizona, Florida and Washington. He was a Private Pilot, single and multi engine rated, as well as instrument rated. For a year he was in Sales and Service for Forster Manufacturing.

From 1959‐1961 he was employed at Container Corporation of America and served as Manager of Experimental Machinery Program. In 1961 he and his family moved to Farmington where he was a partner in Peter Webber Ski Shops until 1972. From 1975‐1978, he was the Eastern Sales Manager for Scott USA, serving as the General Manager of the Eastern Operation Center. In 1979, he founded Reflex Ski Pole Company and worked there until he retired at the age of 61, in 1993. He also was a devoted volunteer for the Farmington Ski Club and the Sugarloaf Ski Club. Richard was an avid golfer, holding memberships at the Wilson Lake Country Club in Wilton, Maine, and the Bear Lakes Country Club in West Palm Beach, Florida. He qualified for, and participated in, the 1989 USGA Senior Amateur Golf Championship at the Lochinvar Country Club in Houston, TX. From 1968‐2007, he won 25 Club Championships at the Wilson Lake Country Club. In 1990 he was the Maine Senior Amateur Champion.

He was a man of few words, but his words were valued amongst his friends in the golf world, where he stressed sportsmanship above all else. His many years in the ski industry rewarded him with many lifelong friends, where he was known as Mr. Reflex. Always his children and grandchildren’s most devoted fan, he encouraged and followed them in all of their athletic interests: baseball, softball, ski racing, soccer and golf. His simple batting advice was “just drive it up the middle”. By doing the simple things, he reasoned, the rest would take care of itself.

Richard was predeceased by his parents; a sister, Jean Sawyer; a great‐granddaughter, Olivia Grace Guerrero; a step‐mother, Bertha J. Marshall, and a step brother, Louis A. Wood. Richard is survived by his wife of 62 years, Joan Webber Marshall of Portland; his brother John N. Marshall of Honolulu, HI; a son, William J. Marshall of Carrabassett, ME; a daughter, Jill W. Marshall and husband, Michael B. Prior of Portland; grandsons, Craig B. Marshall of Portland and James W. Marshall of Carrabassett, ME; granddaughters, Abbey M. Prior of Portland and Whitney J. Guerrero and husband, Luke Guerrero of Pittsford, NY; a great‐grandson, Wyatt Prior Hutchins; a great‐granddaughter, Gemma Joan Guerrero.

His family encourages you to visit his memorial wall at www.wilesrc.com to share condolences and tributes and to view a memorial tribute video.

Public memorial services will be held next Monday, Nov. 13, 2017 at 11 a.m. from Old South Congregational Church, Main St, Farmington, with Rev. Linda Hatch officiating. Following services, a comfort reception will be held in the church vestry, hosted by the Hospitality Committee. All are welcome. Remembrance gifts may be given to The Nana Webber After‐School Ski Program, a children’s program for beginner skiers. Checks should be made payable to Titcomb Mountain Ski Education Foundation, P.O. Box 138, West Farmington, ME,04992. Please note on the check that it is for the Nana Webber Program, in memory of Richard B. Marshall. Cremation and memorial service arrangements are in the care of the Wiles Remembrance Center, 137 Farmington Falls Rd. (Rtes. 2 & 27) Farmington.