Richard Charles Salmonson (1944-2018)

VASSALBORO - Richard Charles Salmonson, 73, passed away March 3, 2018 at his home, surrounded by his family.

He was born June 12, 1944 in Olean, New York, the son of Carl Arnold and Rita Lucille (Gerringer) Salmonson.

He graduated from Allegany-Limestone High School in 1962. On June 15, 1978, he married Patricia Foshay in Fairfield. He was a veteran who proudly served his country in the United States Navy for 20 years until his honorable discharge. He was employed by the Kennebec County Sheriff’s Office, and the Allegany Public Schools, and volunteered at the Waterville Fire Department. Richard was a member of the Center Vassalboro Baptist Church and enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping,

woodworking, and spending time with family.

Richard is survived by his wife of 39 years, Patricia (Foshay) Salmonson of Vassalboro; 3 daughters, Karen Gordon of Virginia, Christina McGahey and husband Randy of Lyman, Dianna Lee Garnett of Woolwich; three step daughters, Ruth Blaschke and husband Rick of Clinton, Lisa Colfer and husband Todd of Chelsea, Kim Wood and husband Kevin of Oakland; two stepsons, Phillip Nadeau of Waterville, William Rancourt of Winslow; brother, Robert Salmonson and wife Barb of Allegany, New York; mother-in-law, Anita Cole and husband Richard of Oakland;18 grandchildren; 21 great grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandchild.

He was predeceased by his parents, Carl and Rita Salmonson; sister, Elsie Schultz; granddaughter, Britney LaBrie.

A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, March 10, 2018 at 11 a.m. at the Center Vassalboro Baptist Church, 1 Crowell Hill Road, Vassalboro with Frank Byron officiating.

In lieu of flowers, friends wishing may make donations in Richard’s memory to the Center Vassalboro Baptist Church, 365 Lyons Road, Sidney, ME 04330.

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, ME 04976.