Richard D. Moulton (1939-2018)

JAY - Richard D. Moulton, “Gramps” 78 of Jay, went home to the Lord Wednesday morning, Sept. 19, 2018 at the Gosnell Memorial Hospice House. The husband of the late Virginia (Plaisted) Moulton whom he married in Nov. of 1959.

Born Sept. 21, 1939 in Biddeford, a son of Aretas Henry and Maybelle Jane (Cushman) Moulton.

His family moved from Kennebunk to New Sharon when Richard was in high school. He graduated from New Sharon High School and was a member of the basketball and track teams.

Following high school, he joined the U.S. Army Reserves then pursued a career in carpentry and construction. He finished his career in the trades with Cianbro Corporation giving over 20 years before retiring in 2006. Towards the end of his Cianbro career, he was instrumental in developing and implementing a new employee training program that is still in use today.

Known by all as “Gramps” , he was very social and enjoyed engaging all people he came in contact with. All who knew him, best described his character as creative, humorous, adventurous and a honorable man. During his prior fight with cancer, he realized how important relationships were with family, friends and even strangers. As a generous, kind and humble hearted person; he always seemed to bring out the best in people.

He is loved by his six surviving children: Barbara Lemmons and her husband, Jay of Clovis, New Mexico; Deborah Ellingwood and her husband, Paul of Tyler, Texas; Richard D. Moulton, Jr., and his wife, Shari of Lakeland, Florida; Katheline Pugh of South Park, Penn.; BJ Moulton and her husband, Christopher Shaffer of Kennebunkport and Roberta Dalot and her husband, Alvin of Brunswick. Additionally, 14 Grandchildren; 15 Great-grandchildren and one great-great grandson and he was awaiting the birth of identical twin great-great grandsons and his brother, Robert Moulton of Brunswick.

He was predeceased by his wife in 2016, their infant son, John Arthur Moulton in 1961; son-in-law, Robert Pugh in 2013 and older sister, Estelle Ducharme.

His family invites you to share memories and condolences on his memorial wall at www.wilesrc.com.

Public graveside services will be held Monday morning Sept. 24 at 11:30 a.m. at Lakeview Cemetery, Wilton. Following a graveside service, all are invited to a reception at Gramps home. In lieu of flowers, remembrance gifts may be given to either the Wounded Warriors Project at www.woundedwarriorproject.org or to Habitat for Humanity, 24 Silver St., Waterville, Maine 04901. Service arrangements are in the care of the Wiles Remembrance Center: Adams~MacFarlane Chapel, 137 Farmington Falls Rd., (Rtes. 2 & 27), Farmington.