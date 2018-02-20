Richard ‘Dick’ Earle Ellrich (1936-2018)

RANGELEY - Richard "Dick" Earle Ellrich, aged 81, passed away peacefully at home in Rangeley with the love of his life Sandra (Hunt) Ellrich at his side and surrounded by family on Feb. 16, 2018.

He was born on July 5, 1936 to Earle and Geraldine "Gerry" Ellrich and raised on their farm in Bean’s Corner, Dryden, Maine.

Richard is predeceased by his parents and older brother Robert “Bobby” Ellrich, and is survived by his sister Shirley Ellrich of Salt Lake City, Utah, and brother John “Jack” Ellrich of Farmington and their families; his sister-in-law Joanne Ellrich of Dacula, Georgia and her family; his best friend and cousin Sally Church of Rangeley; daughter Heidi Ellrich and husband Steven Adler of Alna, son David Ellrich and wife Patricia Kozak, of Manchester, Massachusetts, and son Richard Ellrich, Jr of Madrid; step-daughters Lisa Doughty of Mexico, Rhonda McCarthy of Andover, and Manuela Dos Passos of Gorham and their families. He also leaves behind 10 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren, each of whom he treated as if they were his favorite, as well as many cousins, nephews, and nieces who each held a very special place in his heart.

Richard began flying at the age of 14, taking pilot lessons at Twitchell’s Airport in Turner. After graduating from Wilton Academy in 1954, he attended the Northrup Institute of Technology in Inglewood, California and studied aeronautical engineering. After completing his studies he joined the Air National Guard in Bangor, Maine as a navigator, and later a pilot. During his distinguished military career he participated in many missions. He was honorably discharged in 1974 having earned the rank of Captain. He began his career as a commercial pilot in 1965 with Trans World Airlines (TWA), flying international and domestic routes, and retired in Rangeley in 1994. He bought his first airplane, a Piper Super Cub which he rebuilt and outfitted with floats, in 1967. An avid bush pilot and fly fisherman, Richard enjoyed sharing these two passions with friends and family with trips to his favorite fishing spots in the Rangeley area accessible only by float plane.

Although he was called a few choice words in his lifetime, most of us just called him Dick or Dickie. He was known to bring back special souvenirs from his trips for his family, in addition to the most politically incorrect jokes from around the globe which he delighted in retelling to polite company in spite of Sandra’s objections. Many laughs were had when he would recount his childhood, especially on the farm with his siblings. He baked a mean apple pie and his fudge was much anticipated during the Christmas season. Both his fly fishing skills and his ability to insert an expletive into a sentence were legendary, second only to his love of family and his many friends.

Richard will be cremated and no formal service will be held as he would prefer you instead raise a glass, share a joke, cast a fly, and smile. In lieu of flowers, donations in his name may be made to Androscoggin Home Care & Hospice, 15 Strawberry Ave., Lewiston, ME 04240 or to Northstar Ambulance, c/o FMH, 111 Franklin Health Commons, Farmington, ME 04938 or to the Franklin County Animal Shelter, 550 Industry Road, Farmington, ME 04938 or to Rangeley Family Medicine, Dallas Hill, Rangeley, ME 04970.

