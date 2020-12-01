Richard (Dick) J. Patenaude (1959-2020)

Richard (Dick) J. Patenaude, 61, of Peru Maine, passed away peacefully on November 26, 2020 with cherished family members by his side.

He was born on February 24, 1959, the son of Richard and Nancy (Touchette) Patenaude. He was a graduate of Rumford High School in the class of 1977. He worked for 42 years at the Rumford paper mill. Dick will be fondly remembered for making people laugh with his blunt, straightforward sense of humor. He was an adventurous “Peruvian” whose wild stories will be repeated by family and friends for years to come. He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed playing on his tractor, snowmobile trips, fast muscle cars, hunting, fishing and spending time with Kim and their grandchildren at their camp on Spring Lake. His life was an adventurous journey and he arrived at the finish line, skidding sideways shouting “Holy sh**, what a ride”

Richard is survived by his fiancé/ devoted life partner, Kim Boivin. Also survived by his mother, Nancy Patenaude of Peru; son, Aaron Patenaude of Peru; daughter, Tiffany Wing of Jay; brothers Ed and Scott of Peru, his Uncle Maynard and Anna Touchette of Peru; stepchildren Derek, Nicole and Danielle Baltrus of Mexico. Grandchildren Alexis, Matthew, Wesley, Kendra, Alyvia, Eveah, Ella and Atlas; also many extended family members and close friends. Richard was predeceased by his father Richard Patenaude and brother David Patenaude of Peru.

A graveside memorial service will be held at the Demerritt Cemetery in Peru Saturday May 1, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. Arrangements are being cared for by Wiles Remembrance Center 308 Franklin Rd. Jay. A kind word may be left in his Book of Memories at www.wilesrc.com