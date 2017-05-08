Richard ‘Dick’ Lee LeBlanc (1943-2017)

FARMINGTON - Richard “Dick” Lee LeBlanc, 73, of Rumford, passed away on May 5, 2017 at the Sandy River Center in Farmington. He was born on July 29, 1943, the son of Leandre and Theresa (Arsenault) LeBlanc.

He attended St. John’s School in Rumford. He served his country in the U.S. Navy from 1962 to 1968. For over 30 years, Dick delivered furniture for Bouffard’s Furniture in Rumford and Gallant’s Furniture in Andover. Dick was a past member of the Eagles Club and Snowshoe Club in Rumford. He was an avid hunter and fisherman and especially enjoyed his trips to Alaska. He loved to listen to his family play music, especially house parties, and also enjoyed going for long rides.

Dick is survived by; his daughter, Judy Arsenault Skinner and husband Allen of Norway; his son, Richard Arsenault of Lewiston; his sisters, Jean Babineau of Manchester, NH, Geraldine (Gerry) Parent of Manchester, NH, Rita LeBlanc of Manchester, NH, Debra Berube and husband Normand of Pittsburg, NH ,and Patricia Savageau and husband Normand of Manchester, NH; his brothers, LeRoy LeBlanc and wife Yvette of Rumford, Dennis LeBlanc and wife Cindy of Weare, NH, Donald LeBlanc and wife Linda of Livermore Falls, and Roger LeBlanc of Westbrook; seven grandchildren and eleven great grandchildren. He was predeceased by; his parents; his longtime companion, Shirley Goguen; his brother, David LeBlanc; his brothers in-law, Leo Babineau and Frank Parent; and his nephew, Gary Babineau.

There will be no services or calling hours. Burial will be at St. John’s Cemetery in Rumford.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.