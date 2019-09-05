Richard E. Caswell (1942-2019)

SKOWHEGAN - Richard E. Caswell, 77, passed away Aug. 30, 2019 at his home in Skowhegan.

He was born June 13, 1942 in Gardiner, the son of Harry and Altina (Blair) Caswell.

He attended the schools of South China and on January 20, 1967, he married Joyce Farrington in Augusta. He was employed for many years at New Balance in Skowhegan as a sole layer technician. He was a member of the Baptist Church in Albion and enjoyed riding mopeds with his brother and loved gardening; he was always busy.

Richard is survived by his wife of 52 years, Joyce E. (Farrington) Caswell of Skowhegan; 2 daughters, Gidget Parlin and Terrie Caswell; 3 granddaughters, Katelin Parlin, Stephanie Caswell, Erika Hamar and husband Joe; grandson, Billy Degraff; great granddaughter, Elsie Hamar; 2 brothers, Robert G. Caswell of Shawmut, Leroy A. Hood of Clinton. He was predeceased by his parents, Harry and Altina Caswell; brothers, Lenny, David and Robert M. Caswell; 2 sisters, Shirley and Dot Brann.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Federated Church in Skowhegan with Reverend Mark Tanner officiating.

In lieu of flowers, friends wishing may make donations in Richard’s memory to Richard Caswell Memorial Fund, C/O Joyce Caswell, 86 Middle Road, Skowhegan, ME 04976.

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, ME 04976.