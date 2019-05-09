Richard Earl Beale (1938-2019)

WINSLOW - Richard Earl Beale, 80, a 24 year Veteran of the United State Air Force, passed away peacefully on May 5, 2019 surrounded by family at his home in Winslow.

He was born Oct. 23, 1938 in Danforth, the son of Elijah M and Lilla B (Scott) Beale.

He was educated in the schools of Danforth and graduated from Clinton High School in 1957. He was a veteran who proudly served his country in the United States Air Force for 24 years until his Honorable Discharge in 1982. He was employed at Pratt and Whiney Aircraft prior to his career in the Military and with VIP Auto after his retirement from 1984 1987. He was a member of the Clinton Lions Club and the US Air Force Association.

Richard is survived by his Partner of 23 years, Anna Gerald. He is survived by his children: William Michael Beale and his wife Diane of Las Vegas, NV, Laura Hatfield, Waterville, ME, Richard Beale and his wife Karen of Yuba City, California, Mailissa Cavanaugh and her husband Andrew of Indian Springs, FL, Mary Dowe and her husband Richard of Windsor, ME and James Beale. He is also survived by his sister Mary Randall of Augusta, ME, sister in law Drena Beale of Florida and brother in law Peter Levesque of Oakland, ME.. He had 21 Grandchildren and too many Great Grandchildren, nieces, nephews and other family members to list.

Richard was predeceased by his parents, his brother Robert Beale, his sisters Margaret Bailey, Verna Proctor, Arlene Beauregard, and Virginia Levesque. He is also predeceased by his Son Robert Mark Beale and the mother of his children Ruth Elaine (Hawes) Beale.

A Celebration of life will be held at the Brown Memorial Methodist Church at 36 Church St, Clinton, ME at 10AM on Saturday, June 22, 2019 followed by a Graveside internment.

In Lieu of flowers, friends wishing my make donations in Richard’s name to the Harold Alfond Center for Cancer Care, C/O Maine General Office of Philanthropy, PO BOX 828, Waterville, ME 04901-0828.

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott’s Cremation and Funeral Services, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, ME 04976