Richard Earle Bragg (1947-2018)

SKOWHEGAN - Richard Earle Bragg, 71, died on November 22, 2018 at the Androscoggin Hospice House in Auburn, surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Skowhegan, Maine on February 27, 1947, the son of Stanley Charles and Lillian June (Young) Bragg. Dick graduated from Madison High School in 1965. He was licensed as a HVAC Technician and this is how he made his living until retirement. He drove a school bus for SAD#9 and was employed as an Oil Burner Mechanic for many years, including twenty-five years at the University of Maine at Farmington, where he retired in 2011.

On January 21, 1968 he married Robin Brasier in Madison and they spent over 50 fun, memorable years together, most of them in Wilton. He was a Charter Member of the Farmington Elks Lodge #2430 for 50 years where he held many offices, including being Exalted Ruler twice. He was also a State Trustee in the Maine Elks Association for a number of years, making many friends around the state. He was very active in the Farmington Elks Lodge’s activities over the years, especially in Youth Activities. He helped run the Youth Football Program in Farmington in its early years, as well as coached his daughters’ softball teams for the Wilton Recreation Department.

Dick was diagnosed with Early Onset Alzheimer’s about ten years ago and was able to spend most of that time doing the things he enjoyed. He will always be remembered for his fast talking, his friendliness, and his keen sense of humor. He was an avid reader and loved walking outdoors. He enjoyed watching sports on TV, being a faithful Yankees and Celtics fan. He especially loved attending his grandchildren’s sporting and school events, often traveling out-of-state to see them compete. His favorite place was the family camp miles back in the woods above Jackman. He had wonderful memories of going up there for over sixty years, in turn sharing that love with his children and grandchildren. He loved to travel with Robin, whether it was seeking new places to kayak or exploring other parts of the USA.

Richard is survived by his loving wife, Robin of Wilton; two daughters, Erika Webster and her husband, Louis of Wilton; and Amy Tucker and her husband, Ryand of Belton, Missouri; four grandchildren, Shawn, a Marine stationed in North Carolina; Adriana, a college student at Missouri State University; Isabella, a student at Mt. Blue Middle School, and Brady, a student at Academy Hill School; a sister-in-law, Gini Soboleski and her husband Frank of Spencer, Mass; an aunt, Sharon Clark of Starks and many cousins, mostly from Maine and Connecticut. He was blessed with family and friends too numerous to list, but never forgotten. He will be deeply missed.

Richard was predeceased by a son, Glenn Stanley and his parents, Stanley and Lillian Bragg.

The family wishes to express their appreciation to the staff at Androscoggin Hospice House and the many friends and neighbors who helped throughout Dick’s long illness.

Family and friends are invited to attend memorial visitation at the Wiles Remembrance Center: Adams-McFarlane Chapel, 137 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington on Saturday Dec. 1 from 10AM to 12 Noon where a Celebration of Life Service for Dick will be held at 12 noon and will include an Elks Service. A comfort reception will follow at the Farmington Elks Lodge, School St., West Farmington. Condolences and memories may be shared on his memorial wall at www.wilesrc.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Farmington Elks Youth Activities Program at: Farmington Elks Lodge #2430 PO Box 526 West Farmington, ME 04992-0526 or to the Alzheimer’s Association PO Box 96011 Washington, DC 20090-6011