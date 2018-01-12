Richard Ellis Parsons Jr. (1951-2017)

SKOWHEGAN - Richard Ellis Parsons Jr. (Rick), 66 of Skowhegan passed away on January 4, 2018.

Richard was born July 11, 1951, the son of the late Richard Parsons, Sr. and Viola Parsons (Coulomb) of Skowhegan. Rick was a graduate of the Skowhegan Area High School. He later earned his degree in Pulp and Paper through Kennebec Valley Technical College. While attending High School Rick worked as a truck driver for the Harris Baking Company. After High School Rick worked part-time for the Fairfield Police Department for several years while also working at the Scott Paper Company in Winslow, where he continued to work full-time for the next 26 years.

Rick will be remembered for the days when he was stronger; when he could go out and do the things he enjoyed. He truly loved the outdoors, including trips to the beach and camping in the North Maine woods. Rick enjoyed exploring new places and especially loved finding someplace quiet and secluded off the beaten path. Anywhere a trail or road might lead is where he wanted to go. His road now takes him in a new direction.

His smile, his laugh and kind heart will truly be missed. Rick is survived by his two children, Jamie Parsons of Fairfield and Julie and husband Derek Fitzgerald of Skowhegan. His brother Randal Parsons and wife Donna of Skowhegan. Two grandchildren, Kylie and Adam Fitzgerald of Skowhegan. A nephew, Matthew Parsons and Great Niece, Lillian Parsons of Alaska. His former wife, Deanna Parsons of Benton as well as many cousins and longtime friends.

Friends wishing may make donations in his memory to the Somerset Humane Society, PO Box 453, Skowhegan, ME 04976.

Graveside service will be announced in the spring for family and friends to attend at the Southside Cemetery in Skowhegan. At the request of the family there will be no funeral or visitation hours.

Arrangements under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan.