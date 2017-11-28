Richard Emerson Lowell (1919-2017)

AUBURN - Richard Emerson Lowell, 98, of Rangeley died early Nov. 26, 2017 with loved ones by his side and in his heart at the Hospice House.

He was born Feb. 2, 1919, in Sandy River Plantation, a son of Claude & Lena (Oakes) Lowell. Shortly after words he was raised by his mother at heart, Grace Dunham Lowell and Claude. He was educated in the Rangeley School system; in the one room school house in Oquossoc for his earlier years.

On March 4, 1939 he married Ethelin Barrett in a double ring ceremony with her brother Wayland and his bride Bettina in Magalloway. His one love for 78 years was his wife Ethelin. They made their first home in Rangeley. They were blessed with six children, Edwin, Michael, Linda, Frank, Dianna & Leeanna.

He was a jack of all trades and master of anything he tried. He worked for many years for Foster Manufacturing in Strong, drove heavy equipment for D. C. Morton’s, Paul Bolduc, and Mark Beaurgard. Over his work career he experienced and took pride in many facets of what Rangeley is about. He worked one of the last log drives on the Dead River with his oldest son Edwin Lowell, and was proud to take care of property for the Garrigues, Gimbels and Goffs.

In 1962 he became a Master Mason and took pride at receiving his 55-year membership pin in October 2017. He was inducted into the loggers Hall of Fame and was the current holder of the Boston Post Cane as the oldest Rangeley Resident. Mr. Lowell was a hunter, fisherman and guide where he loved the outdoors. Of his many accomplishments his pride was his children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.

He was witty and funny and a man of few words. However, he believed that once your word was given you always followed through. He taught his children from an early age that it was important to help others and to be true to themselves. He brought them up to be independent and supported everything they did. It was never good enough to just do a job you had to do it to the best of your ability. If you did, then no one could ever be displeased.

He is survived by two sons; Michael and his wife, Rachel of Sandy River; Frank and his wife Linda of Coplin Plantation; two daughters, Linda Thibodeau of Rangeley and Leeanna Wilbur and her husband Bob of Rangeley; daughter-in-law Susan Lowell; 14 grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren; his sister Wanda Ferguson and her husband Holman of Rangeley.

He was predeceased by his soul mate, Ethelin; a daughter, Dianna and a son Edwin Lowell of Rangeley; three grandchildren, Christine Lowell, Richard & Pamela Eustis; son-in-law Pierre Thibodeau, siblings, Glen, Bill, Claude Jr, Everett, Carson, Mythel, & Fonda.

Condolences and tributes as well as a memorial video may be share on his memorial wall at www.wilesrc.com.

Public memorial services will be held on Saturday, Dec. 2, at 12 pm with Masonic services provided by Kemankeag Masonic Lodge concluding the services. Following the services, all are invited to a Celebration of his Life at Parkside and Main from 1 to 3 PM. The family asks that those who desire, consider memorial gifts in his memory in lieu of flowers contributions can be made to Rangeley Health & Wellness P O Box 722 Rangeley Maine 04970 or Androscoggin Home Care and Hospice, 15 Strawberry Ave, Lewiston, ME 04240. Spring interment will be on Saturday, May 26 at 11 am at Evergreen Cemetery, Rangeley. Cremation and memorial services are being cared for and provided by the Wiles Remembrance Center, 137 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington.