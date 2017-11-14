SKOWHEGAN - Richard Eugene Clemons, 87, passed away Nov. 11, 2017 at Woodlawn Nursing Home in Skowhegan.

He was born in Denmark, Maine, the son of Frederick S. And Mary L. (Jewett) Clemons.

He was a veteran who proudly served his country in the United States Army until his honorable discharge. He was a member of the Federal Order of Eagles, Post 1457 of Skowhegan and the Independent order of Odd Fellows. He worked for many years as a paster at Irving Tannery. Richard enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, and gardening.

Richard is survived by his son, Richard Longevin of Dover-Foxcroft; Wayne Longevin and wife Shelly; numerous grandchildren. He was predeceased by siblings, Alton Clemons, Hubert Clemons, Frederick A. Clemons, Thelma M. Clemons, Margaret Clemons, Lawrence Clemons, Helen Clemons, Richard Clemons, and Martha Clemons.

A graveside service will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, friends wishing may make donations in Richard's memory to Wounded Warrior Project, PO BOX 758516, Topeka, KS 66675.

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott's Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, ME 04976