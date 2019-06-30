Richard I. Moore (1941-2019)

SALEM TOWNSHIP - Richard Ivan Moore, 78, passed away on June 27, 2019, at his home in Salem Township, after a long illness. He was born on May 21, 1941, in Farmington, the son of Roger and Florence (Atwood) Moore.

He served his country in the U.S. Army from 1965 to 1967, during the Vietnam War. He was wounded in action by sniper fire and brought home the scars, but never received the Purple Heart, due to years of bureaucracy. Over the years, Richard was self-employed as a carpenter, lumberman, and heavy equipment operator. Richard was a gifted musician and could play any instrument that he touched. Being raised in Northwestern Maine, he was a lover of the outdoors, with a wit as sharp as an axe. He was most comfortable in his garage, fixing or building something. Richard was happiest while driving a skidder, running a chainsaw, or with a hammer in his hand. Later in life, he could be seen on his ATV, with a couple of dogs, along the Mt. Abraham trails and picking blackberries on the mountain. The colors of the blueberry fields, when they were ready, and laying in the field by the river were and are cherished memories. His strength of spirit, intelligence and friendship will be deeply missed.

Special thanks and appreciation to Larry and Leslie, the nurse staff, hospice caregivers who made his coming home possible (especially “P”), the kitchen and laundry staff for all the extra assistance and a lot of patience …with his wife. Thank you to a few old friends who inquired and called.

Richard is survived by; his daughter, Nancy; his son, Mike; and his wife and friend of 22 years, Anita.

A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date.Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.