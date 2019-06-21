Richard J. (Dick) Burhoe (1928-2019)

BATON ROUGE, La. - Richard J. (Dick) Burhoe, of Denham Spring, La., formerly of Farmington, passed away on June 13, 2019, at The Carpenter House, a hospice care center in Baton Rouge.

Dick was born in Waterville on May 26, 1928 to Ernest and Isabella (Dunsmoor) Burhoe.

He proudly served in the United States Air Force for 20 years, allowing him to travel to many states as well as Greenland, Germany, the Philippines and Africa.

Dick is survived by his wife of 68 years, Josie (Saragusa) Burhoe, their son Terry Burhoe and his wife, Debra, all of Denham Springs, LA; and his brother Howard Burhoe and his wife, Genelle of Maine. His two sisters-in-law, Ann Burhoe and Lee Burhoe of CT. His grandchildren Lori and Naremore and her husband, Stephen; Bryan Burhoe and wife, Deidre. His grandchildren blessed him with five great-grandchildren- Brenden, Brooke, and Kylee Burhoe, Hudson and Hayes Naremore.

He was predeceased by his daughter, Jackie Burhoe; his parents, and two brothers Calvin Burhoe and Ronald Burhoe.

There will be a private burial in Fayette Cemetery in Fayette Maine. Cremation care provided by Seale Funeral Service, Denham Springs, Louisiana and Wiles Remembrance Center 137 Farmington Falls Rd, Farmington ME.

