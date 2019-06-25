Richard Jesse White (1946-2019)

FARMINGTON - Richard Jesse White, 72, passed away on June 15, 2019, at his home in Farmington.

He was born on Aug. 20, 1946, in Farmington, the son of Jesse and Celia (Berry) White. He graduated from Wilton Academy, in the class of 1965.

Dick served his country in the U.S. Navy from November 1965 to October 1969.

On Aug. 10, 1968, he married Muriel Childs in Farmington.

For 40 years, Dick worked as a meat cutter for Hannaford Bros. He was an avid bowler and a member of the Franklin County Bowling League. Dick enjoyed the outdoors and spending time with his family, especially the grandchildren and great grandchildren. He was often seen walking and taking rides with his best buddy, “Shelby."

Dick was a kindhearted soul, who was always there to lend a hand or be the shoulder to cry on. He will be deeply missed by his family.

Dick is survived by; his wife of 50 years, Muriel White; son, Dana White and wife Joanne; daughter, Renee Levesque and fiancé Rod LaPlant; grandchildren, Ashley, Dana, Whitney, Bailey and Kristen; great grandchildren, Jonathan, Cheyenne, Lyndsey, Amelia and Camilla; siblings, Susan Keilitz, Nancy White, and Bob White.

Donations in Dick’s memory may be made to the Franklin County Animal Shelter, 550 Industry Road, Farmington, ME 04938.

A graveside service, with military honors, will be held on Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019 at 11 a.m., at the Fairview Cemetery in Farmington. A Celebration of Life will follow from 12 to 3 p.m., at the Fairbanks School Meeting House, 508 Fairbanks Rd, in Farmington. Light refreshments will be served and anyone is welcomed to bring a dish to share.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.