Richard Moore (1936-2017)

MOSCOW - Richard Ellis Moore, 81, passed away Oct. 21, 2017 at his home in Moscow with his family by his side. He was born Sept. 7, 1936 in Bowdoinham, the son of Ellis Maxwell and Celia Madeline (Billings) Moore.

He was educated in the schools of Bowdoinham and graduated from Brunswick High School in 1953. On June 29, 1958 he married Camilla Hodgdon, who predeceased him in 1988. He was a veteran who proudly served his country in the United States Army in the Recon cc 11th airborne parachute division until his honorable discharge.

He was employed early in his career at Patten Leather Mill, Sagadahoc Fertilizer and many other jobs. Later, he worked at Taylor Made Signs and Bath iron Works until he retired. He was a member of Bowdoinham Snowbirds, NRA, Bowdoinham Fire Department, and various other organizations. He was a duck hunting guide and guided up north. Richard enjoyed hunting, fishing, 4-wheeling, boating, camping, and skydiving after being in the Army. He also liked being at the camp in Cundy's Harbor.

Richard is survived by his son, Daniel R. Moore of California; 3 daughters, Rebecca L. Ross of Topsham, Stephanie A. Moore of Richmond, Theresa R. Herard and husband Carl of Bowdoinham; 5 granddaughters, Brandi L. Ross of Brunswick, Melinda Moore of California, Heather L. Grant and husband Michael of Gardiner, Ashleigh Rollins and husband Josh of Bowdoinham, Olivia Herard of Bowdoinham; 4 grandsons, John F. Ross IV of Brunswick, Sawyer M. Ross and wife Alisa of Topsham, `Michael E. Allen and wife Kristina of West Baldwin, Jack Herard of Bowdoinham; 5 great granddaughters, Luna of Brunswick, Haiden of West Baldwin, Kensley of West Baldwin, Kaleigh of Gardiner, Celia of Bowdinham; 1 great grandson, Sawyer of Topsham; best friend, John D. Dorr of Bingham who was a great friend to Richard and also was there with Stephanie during Richard's passing.

A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017 at 1 p.m. at the Bowdoinham Fire Station, 57 Post Road, Bowdoinham, ME 04008.

In lieu of flowers, friends wishing may make donations in Richard's memory to the Greater New England chapter of the Multiple Sclerosis Society, 74 Gray Road, Falmouth, ME 04105.

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott's Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, ME 04976.