Richard Purington Mallett, Jr. (1944-2018)

GLENDALE, Calif. - Richard Purington Mallett, Jr. of Farmington and Glendale, Calif., died peacefully at home in Glendale, Calif. at 73.

Friends and his immediate family, including his sister Anne Mallett and his brother Steve attended a tribute to Richard's life on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2018 in Glendale.

Richard was born in Boston, Mass. in 1944. He graduated from Bethesda-Chevy Chase High School in 1963 and went on to graduate from Baker University in 1968.

He served in Vietnam as an Army photo-journalist from 1968 to 1970 and would go on to have a

lifelong interest in film.

Following his Army tour of duty, Richard received a master’s degree in Film Production from

NYU.

Dick had a love of travel. He journeyed several times to Israel and his trips included some

colorful adventures in Northern Ireland, Norway, and the Middle East.

Once home, Dick traveled to Berkeley, California where he received a master’s degree in

Theology from Pacific Lutheran Seminary, affiliated with UC Berkeley. This was a reflection of

his long interest in religious studies.

Dick was a bright, gentle, greatly humorous person. He cared little for the material things of this

world. Those who knew him and his kind heart cared much for him.

Richard is preceded in death by his parents Helena and Richard P. Mallett, as well as his

brother, Wilbert Grant Mallett.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Pasadena Humane Society.