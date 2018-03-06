Richard Roberts, Jr. (1939-2018)

PORTLAND – Richard Roberts, Jr., 78, of Dixfield, died Jan. 8, 2018 at Maine Medical Center due to injuries sustained in a fire at his home in December.

He was born in New York, May 9, 1939. He was a veteran of the United States Navy.

On Nov. 24, 1979, he married Jean Christine “Jeanne” Buchanan in Old Lyme, Conn. and they moved to Dixfield where they ran a Foster Home for children and had several other small businesses. She died March 25, 2010.

He is survived by a nephew, Jeff Haydon and his wife, Sharon and a grandnephew, Roger Charlton and his wife, Jackie of Somerset, UK; several other nieces, nephews, and cousins. Public memorial services with military honors will be held Wednesday at 1 p.m. from the Dixfield Congregational Church (Church on the Hill), High Street, Dixfield. Light refreshments will be served after the services in the Church vestry. Interment will be at the New Maine Veteran’s Memorial Cemetery in Augusta.

Cremation care and funeral services are being provided by the Wiles Remembrance Center of Dixfield.