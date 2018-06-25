Richard S. Howatt (1946-2018)

AUBURN – Richard S. Howatt, 71, of Jay, died peacefully Thursday evening, June 21, 2018, at the Hospice House in Auburn with family members at his side. He courageously fought ALS with strength, a positive attitude and unwavering faith.

He was born in Farmington, Maine, July 15, 1946, son of Richard and Ruth (Fraser) Howatt. He was a 1965 graduate of Farmington High School and proudly served his country as a Drill Instructor in the US Army during the Vietnam Era. He was active in local veterans’ organizations serving as Sergeant at Arms and 2nd Vice Commander at the George Bunton American Legion Post #10 of Livermore Falls and a lifetime member of the AMVETS Post #33 of Jay. He was also a proud lifetime member of the NRA.

He received formal training at Hanson’s Barber School in Lewiston and was a barber for Howatt’s Barber Shop, Farmington. He later worked at the Otis Paper Mill and Androscoggin Mill for 20 years and retired from the Town of Jay Highway Dept. after 16 years of service.

He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed camping, hunting, and fishing at his favorite getaway “Matagammon” in Northern Maine; his favorite outdoor sport was bird hunting. He was a Nascar enthusiast and enjoyed cheering on his Oakland Raiders on Sundays. He was a communicant of St. Rose of Lima Church, Jay. One of his favorite pastimes was morning coffee with his friends at the AMVETS.

He will be lovingly remembered as a devoted family man who especially enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren.

He is loved by his wife of 49 years, Theresa Veilleux Howatt of Jay, (whom he married on April 12, 1969 at St. Rose); their sons: Rick Howatt, Jr. and his wife, Michelle of Jay and Todd Howatt and his wife, Staci of Pelham, Alabama; two grandchildren: Emerson and Gracely Howatt (the “Dynamic Duo” as Grampa liked to say); two step-grandchildren: Dillon Newcomb and Kailee Newcomb; a sister: Dr. Sandra Martin and her friend, Terence Roder and a half-sister, Judith Massey; his mother-in-law, Anne-Marie Veilleux and several nieces, nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by his parents.

Tributes and condolences may be shared on his memorial wall at www.wilesrc.com, where a video tribute may be viewed beginning on Tuesday.

Memorial visitation will be held Tuesday June 26 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Wiles Remembrance Center, 308 Franklin Rd. (Rte. 133), Jay. Members of the AMVETS and the George Bunton Post #10 will meet at 6:30 PM. A Memorial Mass will be held Wednesday morning June 27 at 11 a.m. at St. Rose of Lima Church, Jay. Committal services with full military honors will follow at Fairview Cemetery, Rtes. 2 & 27, Farmington, at 12:45 PM. Following services, a comfort reception will be held at LaFleur’s Rt. 4, Jay. All are welcome. Remembrance gifts may be given to the ALS Association Northern New England Chapter, 10 Ferry St. Suite 438 Concord, NH 03301.