Richard S. Lord, Jr. (1954-2017)

SKOWHEGAN - Richard S. Lord, Jr., 62, passed away on Feb. 16, 2017, surrounded by his loving wife and family at his home in Skowhegan.

He was born on April 28, 1954 in Rockland, the son of Richard S. Lord, Sr., and Pauline Allen. Richard graduated from Rockland High School. He was a truck delivery driver for the food service industry for a total of 45 years in Maine and in Florida.

He retired in 2013 because of his cancer diagnosis. During his treatments he worked for MSAD 54 part time which he enjoyed for 3 1/2 years. He loved listening to music, dancing, cruising on his CanAm Spyder with his wife and enjoyed his quality time with his great grandson, Wyatt.

He was a member of the United Bikers of Maine (UBM) and the Great North Spyder Club. He met his wife, Sandra (Charrier) Lord, at a dance club in Chelsea in 2001 and later married in November of 2003.

Richard was predeceased by his parents, his fathers-in-law, Phillip Charrier; Al Voisine; brother-in-law, Wayne Charrier and his granddaughter, Shelbi Frederick.

He is survived by his wife of Skowhegan; his two daughters, Taryn Lord and Allison Lord; three step daughters: Angel Perkins and husband Jeff of Norridgewock; Trudy Shusta of Skowhegan; Tammie Frederick and husband Keith of Skowhegan; his grandchildren: Amanda Black and husband Shane; Brad Perkins and wife Karen; Hank Frederick and wife Rachel; Dean Frederick and significant other Alyssa; great grandchildren: Logan and Addison Black; Wyatt Frederick (who loved his "Pup"); brothers: Bobby Lord of Biddeford; Jerry Lord of Bar Harbor; David Lord of Florida; Jeff Lord of Vassalboro; sisters: Patty Lord of Florida; Cheryl O'Connal of Saco; mothers-in-law: Beatrice Charrier; Alice Voisine; sister-in-law, Vicki Smith.

Special Thank You to Beacon Hospice and their staff, Tammi, Candi, Joel and John.

Honoring Richards wishes, there will be no funeral or visitation hours.

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott's Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, ME 04976.