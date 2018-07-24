Richard Walton Smith (1937-2018)

FARMINGTON – Richard Walton Smith, “Dick”, 80, of Eustis, died peacefully on Saturday July 21, 2018, with his loving family with him.

Richard was born August 14, 1937, in Peabody, MASS., a son of Ralph and Gladys (Smith) Smith. He received his education at Holten High School in Danvers, MASS, and went into the Marine Reserves for 8 years. Richard returned home where he developed his own business, enjoying being a master carpenter who specialized making circular stairways and other custom carpentry designs.

Richard married Ruthann Lahtinen, the love of his life for 60 years. Together, they made a great life for themselves and their two boys at the home that Richard built for all of them in Georgetown, MASS. Richard loved spending time with his family and taking them to the many sporting events in which he won many trophies. The many sports he enjoyed were hunting, snowmobiling, snowmobile racing, motorcycle racing, speed shooting and waterskiing. He also competed in archery in New Hampshire for many years. He was the ATV Trailmaster for many years in the Eustis/Stratton area.

He always loved the Maine Mountains and built a camp and retired in Eustis with his family. He is survived by his loving wife, Ruthann of Eustis; one sister, Patti Senechel of Florida; two sons: Michael W. and his partner Karen Reed of Florida and David A. and his wife, Randie of Stratton and two grandsons of Eustis Richie and Brandon Smith as well as several nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his parents; Ralph and Gladys and two brothers Ralphie and Bob.

Family and friends are invited to a memorial service at the Wiles Remembrance Center: Adams~McFarlane Chapel 137 Farmington Falls Road (Rtes. 2 & 27) Farmington Wednesday July 25 at 11 AM. A comfort reception will follow at the Center. All are welcome. Remembrance gifts may be given to either the St. John’s Catholic Church, Stratton, 04982 or to the Franklin County Animal Shelter 550 Industry Rd. Farmington, Maine 04938.