Ricky Dorance Lovejoy (1954-2020)

KINGFIELD - Ricky Dorance Lovejoy, 65, of Kingfield, passed away on Jan. 29, 2020, at Franklin Memorial Hospital in Farmington.

He was born on Sept. 16, 1954 in Farmington, the son of Warren and Barbara

(Crocker) Lovejoy. Ricky was employed at Kingfield Wood Products and later on, at Arc Enterprises in Kingfield. He had made his home in Kingfield all of his life.

Ricky is survived by his brother, Jake Lovejoy of Madison; his sister, Cindy Rogers and husband Gary of Solon; and his good friend, Dawn Taylor of Kingfield. He was predeceased by his brother, Dennis Lovejoy and his sister, Della Roy.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.