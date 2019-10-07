Ricky L. Bachelder (1950-2019)

KINGFIELD - Ricky L. Bachelder, 68, of Kingfield, died on Oct. 3, 2019 at Brigham and Women’s Hospital In Boston, Mass. with his loving wife and family by his side.

Ricky was born on Nov. 28, 1950, in Farmington, the son of Lewis (Sonny) and Ruby (Hinkley) Bachelder. On Sept. 2, 1967, he married the love of his life Florence (Webber) Bachelder in Kingfield. Ricky called Kingfield home and worked as a logger most of his life. Ricky was a man of few words, but when he spoke everyone listened. He loved the Maine outdoors, especially fishing, hunting, camping, and four wheeling with family and friends. Ricky’s family was his pride and joy, and he spent much time teaching them to hunt, fish, and fixing things.

He is survived by; his wife and soul mate of 52 years, Florence; three daughters, Cindy Hunt and husband Sean of Concord Township, Tammy Paul and husband James of Kingfield, Helen Pinkham and husband Jason of Salem Township; his one and only and favorite son, Lee Bachelder of Kingfield; eight grandchildren whom he loved more than anything, Carter Hunt, Celia Hunt, Lilly Hunt, Brittni (Paul) Hutchins and husband Matthew, Garrick Paul and wife Miranda, Addie Paul, Levi Pinkham, and Allison Pinkham; four great grandchildren who were all Papa’s babies, Graeclyn Hutchins, twins Everett and Maddalyn Hutchins, and Jase Paul; his brothers, Terry Bachelder and Roger Bachelder; his favorite sister, Nancy Bachelder; his mother in-law, Florence Webber; and all of his “Webber” family whom he considered his own. Ricky was predeceased by; his parents, Lewis and Ruby Bachelder; brother, Lloyd Bachelder; father in-law, Phillip Webber; brothers in-law, Tommy Webber and Phillip Webber Jr.; and his best friend, Rosco, the best pug around.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Ricky’s memory to Gifts of Love, 18 Caboose Lane, Kingfield, ME 04947

A Celebration will be held on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019 at 1 p.m., at the Sunnyside Cemetery, Rte 27 in Kingfield. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.