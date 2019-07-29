Rita A. Roux (1929-2019)

NORTH VASSALBORO - Rita A. Roux, 90, passed away July 22, 2019 at her home surrounded by her family. She was born March 10, 1929 in Greenville, the daughter of Joseph and Odella (Daigle) Perry.

She was educated in the schools of Greenville and graduated from Greenville High School in 1946. On July 12, 1947, she married Robert J. Roux at the Holy Family Catholic Church in Greenville. She was employed from 1946 to 1991 as an inspector for C.F. Hathaway in Waterville. Rita was a member of St. Bridget's Catholic Church and the C.F. Hathaway bowling team and enjoyed playing cards with family, bingo, and she loved to fish.

Rita is survived by her husband of 72 years, Robert J. Roux of North Vassalboro; 2 daughters, Robin L Reagan of Lisbon, Rhonda L. Weston and husband Dennis of Vassalboro; son, Randall R. Roux and wife Irene of Farmingdale; brother, Lorenzo “Joe” Perry of Tilton, New Hamsphire; sister, Frances Davis and husband Keith of Dover, Maine; grandchildren, Casey Reagan of Lewiston, Katie Reagan of Lewiston, Jeffrey Roux of Lavergne, TN, Matthew Roux and wife Ruth of Cape Coral, Florida, Justin Roux of Portland, Timothy S. Dibenedetti and wife Tracey of Augusta, Sarah Rosciti and husband Henry of North Scituate, Rhode Island, Ryan Pleau and partner Tiana Ireland, Joseph Weston and partner Samantha Mason; 8 great grandchildren. She was predeceased by 2 sisters, Winifred Sawyer and Carmel Smith.

The family wishes to express a special thanks to MaineGeneral Hospice nurses and staff, especially Norma and Dr. Nathan Harmon, for the care and support given to Rita.

A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, August 3, 2019 from 1:00 to 4:00 pm at the American Legion in Fairfield.

In lieu of flowers, friends wishing may make donations in Rita's memory to the Humane Society Waterville Area, 100 Webb Road, Waterville, ME 04901, or Hospice Volunteers of Waterville, or to the Hospice Volunteers of Waterville Area, 304 Main Street, Waterville, Maine 04901

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott's Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, ME 04976.