Rita W. Bailey (1929-2018)

WATERVILLE - Rita W. Bailey, 88, a former longtime resident of Livermore Falls, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2018, at Woodlands Assisted Living in Waterville surrounded by her family.

She was born Nov. 4, 1929 in Livermore Falls, the daughter of Everett Wardwell and Winnifred (Matthews) Wardwell. She was a 1948 graduate of Livermore Falls High School.

On Aug. 12, 1950, she married Alan “Allie” Bailey at the First Baptist Church in Livermore Falls. Rita and her husband moved to Moose Hill in 1950 to raise their family. Alan passed away in 1995.

In 1968, Rita began working for the Livermore Falls School System as a cafeteria worker and later became the School Secretary, retiring in 1994.

After they retired they spent time at camp in Eustis, fishing and picking berries. Family was very important to her, especially camping and family gatherings. Rita enjoyed gardening and canning and she was a member of the Moose Hill Baptist Church.

She is survived by her daughters; Rae Ann Avery and her husband William of South Berwick, Jane Shaw and her companion Bryan Halwix of Freeman, Freda Perry and her husband Gregg of Hartford and Sally Morissette and her husband Romeo of Leeds, her son; Bernal “Bill” Bailey and his wife Sharon of Oakland, 11 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren, and her sister, Jean Hodgkins of Lewiston.

She was predeceased by her husband and her brother Rodney Wardwell.

Funeral services will be held at Moose Hill Baptist Church in the Spring and will be announced at a later date. Visitation will be Saturday, Feb. 10 from 3-6 p.m. at FINLEY FUNERAL HOME, 15 Church Street, Livermore Falls, Maine. Interment will be in the spring at Moose Hill Cemetery, 31 Records Road, Livermore Falls, Maine. If desired contributions may be made to Moose Hill Baptist Church, C/O Gayle Long, 96 Records Road, Livermore Falls, Maine, 04254.