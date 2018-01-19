Robert A. ‘Bob’ Alexander (1929-2018)

FARMINGTON – Robert A. “Bob” Alexander, 88, of West Farmington, died early Thursday morning at Franklin Memorial Hospital in Farmington.

He was born in Durham, April 18, 1929, a son of Guy and Marion (Grant) Alexander, Sr.

He was a veteran on the United States Army, having served during the Korean conflict. He worked at local shoe shops prior to his retirement and was a long-time member of the BPOE #2430 of West Farmington.

On Dec. 23, 1950, he married Chestine G. “Peggy” Kennedy in Farmington.

Bob enjoyed bowling, golfing, hunting, and fishing, and also loved to read as well as woodworking and quilting. He was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church of Farmington.

He is survived by his wife, Peggy of Farmington; children, David (Wanda) of Fairbanks, Larry (Diane) of Wilton, Randy (Ann) of New Port Richey, FL, Wayne (AJ) of Harrison, James (Kim) of PA, Carrie of AZ, and Dean (Clayton) of Greene; 18 grandchildren; 19 great grandchildren; sisters, Ernestine DuPont of Farmington and Barbara Davis of Fairbanks; brother, Keith of Fairbanks; daughter-in-law, Nancy of West Farmington; he was predeceased by a son, Mike; 5 brothers; and 5 sisters.

A Celebration of Bob’s Life will be held at the Farmington Elks Lodge in West Farmington, Saturday, Jan. 27 from 12-3 p.m. where and Elks memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Private family interment will be at Fairview Cemetery, Farmington. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be considered in Bob’s memory to the Farmington BPOE #2430 Scholarship, 120 School Street, West Farmington, ME 04992.

Cremation care has been provided by the Wiles Remembrance Center, 137 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington.