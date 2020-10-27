Robert A. Ferry (1956 – 2020)

EAST WILTON - SR AMN Robert A. Ferry 'Bob,' 64, of East Wilton passed away on Oct. 18, 2020, at Togus VA hospital, with his family by his side.

He was born and raised in Mesopotamia, Ohio, graduating from high school in 1971. He enlisted in the Air Force during the Vietnam War as a ground radio communication equipment repair specialist. Bob spent time in California working for an electronics company, then moved to Maine to find solitude.

He moved to Rockland and started working for Van Baalen where he met his wife. They eventually moved to the western foothills of Maine and bought a home in East Wilton where he enjoyed his retirement. While Bob was here, he enjoyed making people laugh, fixing things, star gazing, working with his hands, reading, being in nature, and spending time with family.

Bob is survived by his wife of 9 years, Terisa Phillips; lovingly remembered by his best dog friend, Duke; three step daughters, Jennifer and husband Lee Sr., Jacquelina and husband Rob, Annabelle and husband Keith; proud grandpa to seven grandchildren, Lisa, Lee Jr., James, Kai, Alana, Tatiana and Anndee; extra special grandchildren, Phoenix, Tarek, and Paige; as well as seven great grandchildren.

A Graveside Service will be held at a later date at the Maine Veterans’ Memorial Cemetery in Augusta. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.