Robert A. Holt (1923-2017)

DIXFIELD - Robert A. "Tink" Holt died Saturday at his home, April 29, 2017, at the age of 93 with his three children by his side.

He was born in Dixfield on May 23, 1923 the only child of Floyd S. and Verna McIntire Holt.

He was a graduate of Dixfield High School in the Class of 1942 and continued his education at Bliss Business College and Auburn Maine School of Commerce. He loved to play ice hockey in his youth and ski Tuckerman’s Ravine in New Hampshire with his school buddies.

He served in the U.S. Army from 1943-45 during World War II in the Asiatic-Pacific Theatre of Operations and was stationed as a guard and supply clerk at a POW camp in Luzon. He earned five Campaign Service Awards and three Bronze Battle Stars. His Army unit received the Commanding General’s Commendation Award for meritorious service in the Philippines.

He married Gloria A. Packard in Mexico on June 8, 1947 and they were married nearly 65 years. He was employed for 40 years by the Diamond Match Co., retiring in 1987 as Maine Mills Accounting Manager. He was a member of the King Hiram Masonic Lodge, the American Legion, Veterans of Foreign Wars and a former member of the Dixfield Finance Committee. During his retirement he spent several winters in Florida with his daughter and son-in-law and took several trips with special cousin Gerald Holt and wife Jean, touring across Canada and the United States by RV as well as enjoying a cruise to the Bahamas.

He was an avid Boston Red Sox fan, enjoyed riding his bike around town and walking his son’s dog. He and Gloria spent many weeks dog and cat sitting for Patty’s menagerie of animals while she traveled.

Survivors include daughters Prudence M. Garbotz of Mexico, Patricia M. Holt of So. Portland and life partner Kitty M. Penner and son Byrne F. Holt of Dixfield. Grandchildren include Michael Foreman, Matthew Foreman and wife Terri, Meagan Foreman and fiancé Mark Richard, Heather Gallant and husband Kevin, April McLean and husband Eric, eight great children Kevin Chase, Keegan Foreman, Mason Corriveau, Gabrielle Gallant, Nathaniel Gallant, Jackson Gallant, Madisyn McLean and Zachary McLean.

The family would like to sincerely thank Donna Richard of Dixfield for her devotion, kindness and care of Tink during his last few years.

The family asks that condolences and tributes be shared on his memorial wall at www.wilesrc.com.

Upon Tink's wishes, there will be no visiting hours. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, June 17, 2017 at Greenwood Cemetery, Dixfield, at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Dixfield Historical Society, PO Box 182, Dixfield 04224 or to the Dixfield Congregational Church on the Hill, PO Box 615, Dixfield 04224, should anyone so desire. Cremation care has been provided by the Wiles Remembrance Center of Dixfield.