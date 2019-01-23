Robert Avery McCully (1931-2019)

NEW SHARON - Robert Avery McCully, 87, of New Sharon, passed away on January 16, 2019 at Franklin Memorial Hospital in Farmington.

He was born on October 13, 1931, in Farmington, the son of Clyde and Nathalie (Avery) McCully. Robert served his country in the U.S. Army from June of 1952 to June of 1955, during the Korean Conflict, and was stationed in Germany. For 16 years, he worked at Farmington Laundry and Dry Cleaning; and for 26 years, first as a custodian and later in maintenance at the University of Maine at Farmington. Robert was past commander of the VFW in Farmington. He volunteered his time working with the youth, coaching farm team baseball in New Sharon and little league football in Farmington and New Sharon. Robert enjoyed fishing, hunting, playing horseshoes and bowling.

Robert is survived by; his sons, Robert E. McCully of New Sharon, David A. McCully of Farmington; daughters, Deborah A. Webster of New Sharon, Rhonda E. Fisher of Rincon, Georgia, Carolyn A. Powaga of New Sharon; grandchildren, Chris, Eric, Brandon, Heather, Carrissa, Devon, Brittany, and Morgan; great grandchildren, Esamae and Avery; nephew, Robert Hill, and niece, Shirley Hill. He was predeceased by his sister, Betty Hill.

A Celebration of Life and interment with military honors at the Village Cemetery in New Sharon will be held later in the spring of 2019. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.