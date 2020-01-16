Robert “Bob” Allen Wight (1932-2020)

LIVERMORE FALLS – Robert “Bob” Allen Wight, 87, of Livermore Falls, passed peacefully at home with family at his side on Saturday Jan. 11, 2020.

Bob was born on July 28, 1932, in Mt. Vernon, son of Auswell and Mabel (Allen) Wight. He attended and graduated from Kents Hill School in 1950. He was a veteran, having served with the U.S. Army from Jan. 1953-55. Feb. 11, 1956 he married Doris Kelley in Vienna.

Bob was a member of the International Paper Quarter Century Club, having worked at both the Otis and Androscoggin Mills. He was a lifetime member of the Lane Dube AMVETS #33 of Jay. He was an outdoorsman who enjoyed fishing, hunting and gardening. He also enjoyed bowling, playing baseball and attending his grandchildren’s sporting events.

Favorite times were spent with family at Popham Beach, camping and challenging family and friends to a game of cribbage, typically winning. His garden fed his family throughout the year as well as donations to local senior homes. He is remembered as a man of character and strength demonstrated by his joy of cutting and splitting firewood to heat the family home well into his 80’s.

He is loved by his wife of 63 years, Doris, of Livermore Falls; their three children: Robert Wight, Jr. of Livermore Falls; Barry Wight and wife Lynn of Gorham, ME, and Vicky Wight-Dalton of East Livermore; grandsons: Forrest and Hunter and granddaughter, Morgan; sister-in-law: Lillian Wight; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a sister, Katherine Ahearn and a brother, Gerald Wight.

A public memorial graveside service will be held on Sunday May 31, 2020 at 12 noon at Fairview Cemetery, Farmington, with full military honors provided by Camp Keyes, Augusta. Following services, a comfort reception will be held at the Wiles Remembrance Center, 137 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington. All are welcome. Remembrance gifts may be given in his memory to the Mt. Vernon Fire Dept. 7 Belgrade Rd. Mt. Vernon, ME 04352. You are invited to share a condolence or memory on his memorial wall at www.wilesrc.com. Arrangements are in the care of the Wiles Remembrance Center 308 Franklin Rd. (Rte. 133) Jay.