Robert (Bob) Alphonse Beauregard (1955-2018)

INDUSTRY - Robert (Bob) Alphonse Beauregard passed over into a sky blue and pink sunrise with his wife by his side at his home on Oct. 31, 2018.

Bob was born on March 2, 1955 in Springfield to Alphonse and Catherine A. (Cantwell) Beauregard. He graduated from Ludlow High School in Ludlow, Mass. in 1973, married his wife, Kathleen (Methot), and followed his love of woods and wildlife to Western Maine.

He learned the fine artistry of carpentry through mentorship by his father and uncle, and his meticulous touch and appreciation of each customer’s individuality endures throughout Western Maine in the many properties he designed, built, and remodeled. He was loved by all his clients and in constant demand for their next projects. As a constant builder and engineer, his favorite hobby was restoring antique tractors and military jeeps like his beloved Dodge M37.

He was a lifelong outdoorsman, initially drawn to Maine by its beautiful woods and game hunting. The calendar of his life revolved around the return of deer hunting and ice fishing seasons, when he would slow down to enjoy the outdoors and the beauty of nature. He was an adventurous hiker with his daughter, Virginia --- always searching for the highest rock on the trail, the most treacherous point from which to appreciate the world. He had an unforgettable sparkle in his blue eyes when he reminisced about “the big one”, whether that was a deer, a fish, or a mountaintop.

Bob was a principled man who lived his value system, quick to use his talents to help his friends, family, or neighbors whenever he could be useful. Everything in his life was a puzzle that could be solved through engineering and building, if one was willing to plan and experiment.

He is loved by his wife, Kathy, married on Nov. 16, 1974; their daughter Virginia and her wife Melissa and their sons, Charles and Theodore of Denver, Colorado; his stepparents, Richard and Jean (Squires) Method of Industry; his sister Mary Dube and her husband Rene of Ludlow, Massachusetts; and his sister Carol Beauregard and her husband Mark Pincince of Sturbridge, Mass.; and nearly a dozen nieces and nephews, to whom he was the jovial “Uncle Bob”, handicapping the older kids in croquet, or taking the children on daredevil rides on his jeep. He was predeceased by his parents, and his elder sister, Kathi Beauregard, of Northampton, Mass.

All are invited to an informal remembrance gathering to celebrate Bob’s life and lifetime at the Wiles Remembrance Center, 137 Farmington Falls Road (Rtes. 2 & 27) in Farmington on Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018 from 11 AM to 1 PM. Although Bob fell ill before he could retire, his plan for retirement was to volunteer carpentry services to the elderly in Western Maine. In memory of his generous spirit, donations may be made in his memory to the East Parish Housing Ministry, 2014 Industry Road, Starks, ME 04911. Please mark gifts “In memory of Bob Beauregard”.

