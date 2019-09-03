Robert (Bob) Edward Eaton, age 84, of Cumming, Ga. passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2018.

Mr. Eaton was a veteran of the United States Armed Forces serving in both the United States Navy and the United States Air Force Reserves. He was a master Latheman and an accomplished artist in many fields.

Bob was preceded in death by his son Carter Eric Eaton. He is survived by his significant other Carolyn Hunt, of Cumming, Ga.; son and daughter-in-law Marc and Joan Eaton, of Pearland, Texas; daughter and son-in-law Shelley and Chris Van Wave, of Mansfield, Ohio; 2 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren also survive.

Public graveside memorial services will be held at 1 p.m., Monday, Sept. 9 at the Vienna Village Cemetery, Rte. 41, Vienna.

Memorial graveside services are being provided by the Wiles Remembrance Center, 137 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington.