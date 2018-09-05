Robert (Bob) H. Cole (1929-2018)

FARMINGTON - Robert (Bob) H. Cole, 88, of Farmington passed away Sunday, Sept. 2, 2018 at Orchard Park Rehab & Living Center.

Bob was born Dec. 3, 1929 to Frank and Muriel ( Heath ) Cole in Augusta. He was educated in Augusta schools and served his country in the US Army from 1947 – 1950.

Bob married the love of his life Pauline Lashon March 3, 1951 and they made their home on the South Strong Road. He worked as a woodsman and truck driver for his entire career.

Bob’s hobbies included camping with family and working on projects in his shop. One of his favorite things to do was go to Mardens to find treasures.

Surviving him are his daughter Linda Brown and husband Jim of Farmington, a daughter Robin Cole of Farmington, Grandchildren; Michael Rackliffe and partner Lori Corson, Jobie Cole and wife Jamie, Ryan Rackliffe and partner Tanya Hill, Christy Rackliffe and partner Rob Holt, and Nicole Olafson. Great grandchildren Taylor, Christopher, Paige, and Cole Rackliffe. Sister In-Law Margret Cole. Many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends; Sonny, Betty, Woody and Kristin.

He is predeceased by his wife Pauline in 2009 , a son Robert Jr. in 1978 and brothers Frank and Hobart Cole. The family would like to thank the staff at Orchard Park and Beacon Hospice.

A private graveside memorial Service will be held at Fairview Cemetery in Farmington with Stan Wheeler officiating. Friends wishing may make donations in his memory to the Halloween Candy Fund at Orchard Park c/o Cheryl York 107 Orchard St. Farmington, ME 04938. Arrangements are under the care of Wiles Remembrance Center – Adams-McFarlane Chapel 137 Farmington Falls Rd. Farmington.

