LIVERMORE FALLS - Robert “Bob” James Taylor, 58, passed away peacefully on Aug. 28, 2018 at his home, surrounded by his family and friends.

Bob was a resident of Harris House, previously Strong Nursing Home, since Jan. 8, 1980. In his many years at Harris House, he made lasting friendships. He attended Sandy River Rehab North, later Work First, and most recently Bright Futures Day Program. He enjoyed collecting coffee cups, ice scrapers, flashlights, swords, rakes, anything Batman themed, and shopping at Walmart. He enjoyed his coffee each day and especially spending time with his family and many friends. He volunteered at Franklin Memorial Hospital, the Franklin County Animal Shelter, and the Buttons for Babes Campaign.

Bob is survived by his extended family; Lynne Hall and husband Hunky of Strong; BJ Kennedy, wife Sarah and their children Hunter and Allister of Decatur, IL; Tim Kennedy, wife Traci and their daughter Austyn of West Corinth. He was predeceased by his mother, Betty French of Jay.

Bob will be sadly missed by all those who knew him and loved him. There will be a Celebration of Life service on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at 1 p.m., at Harris House, 45 Brookside Avenue, Livermore Falls, ME 04254. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in Bob’s memory to Harris House.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.