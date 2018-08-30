Robert ‘Bob’ James Taylor, 58
LIVERMORE FALLS - Robert “Bob” James Taylor, 58, passed away peacefully on Aug. 28, 2018 at his home, surrounded by his family and friends.
Bob was a resident of Harris House, previously Strong Nursing Home, since Jan. 8, 1980. In his many years at Harris House, he made lasting friendships. He attended Sandy River Rehab North, later Work First, and most recently Bright Futures Day Program. He enjoyed collecting coffee cups, ice scrapers, flashlights, swords, rakes, anything Batman themed, and shopping at Walmart. He enjoyed his coffee each day and especially spending time with his family and many friends. He volunteered at Franklin Memorial Hospital, the Franklin County Animal Shelter, and the Buttons for Babes Campaign.
Bob is survived by his extended family; Lynne Hall and husband Hunky of Strong; BJ Kennedy, wife Sarah and their children Hunter and Allister of Decatur, IL; Tim Kennedy, wife Traci and their daughter Austyn of West Corinth. He was predeceased by his mother, Betty French of Jay.
Bob will be sadly missed by all those who knew him and loved him. There will be a Celebration of Life service on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at 1 p.m., at Harris House, 45 Brookside Avenue, Livermore Falls, ME 04254. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in Bob’s memory to Harris House.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.
Bob, you are going to be missed by all that knew you. When I worked at SNH and HH you was the man! You always knew who the new staff was and would break them in under your rules...you were such a sweetheart, you had so many friends that loved you...I remember u and I using squirt guns and squirting Jodi and she acted mad and u and I would laugh at her..I have so many memories of the stuff we did...you was a part of my family too...I will miss you, always love you...and cherish my memories of you..Fly high like Batman, Rip Bob, thankyou for making me a better person by knowing you...
I'll never forget you and all the laughs we had at HH and at PTC. You were a great friend to me and Einda and we'll miss you and your phone calls. It was a pleasure to have known you even though I had to listen to you singing those country songs. HH will never be the same without the "older brother" there watching over his family. Love you, miss you, Bud!!
So Sorry to hear so glad I brought him a coffee a few weeks ago. My thoughts are with you all. I have to work that day but will be thinking of all of you and the times we had with him.