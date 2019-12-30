Robert ‘Bob’ Pike (1933-2019)

STRONG - Robert “Bob” Pike, 86, a resident of Strong, passed away, Saturday, Dec. 28 at his home surrounded by his loving family.

He was born July 22, 1933 in Jay, the son of Francis Pike and Dorothy (Cory) Pike Mitchell.

Bob grew up on a farm in central Maine and graduated from Livermore Falls High School and received his degree in Engineering Physics from University of Maine, Orono. On June 18, 1955 in Strong, he married Janice Flood. He started work at the Semiconductor Device Research Labs of IBM, Industro, Raytheon and Foxboro Companies.

In early 1977, he with his wife, Skip, started Pike Agri-Lab Supplies to help farmers produce top-quality food. He traveled to many parts of the world in pursuit of information on enhancing biological life in soil, plants and animals. Pike has also developed several products and tools for composting and farming.

Bob will be remembered as a “Life Time Learner” for his love of chemistry and health. He also enjoyed listening to Mozart, taking his dog Sam for a car ride and cheering for the New England Patriots. Family was very important to Bob and he will be greatly missed by his family and friends.

He is survived by his wife Janice “Skip” Pike of Strong, his son Randall W. Pike and wife Julie of Jay, daughters, Cheryl Pike of Strong, Sandra Goodwin and husband Clarence of Freeman, 4 grandchildren, Kevin, Alan, Amanda and Russell, 5 great-grandchildren, Kody, Kayden, Bailey, Liam, and Owen, brothers Don Pike and wife Hanne of Arizona, David Pike and wife Verna of Farmington, Dale Pike and wife Carol of Newmarket, New Hampshire, Larry Pike of Seattle, Washington; sisters, Maggie Houlihan of Jay, and Lorraine Boynton of St. Cloud, FL. He was predeceased by his sisters, Shirley Pike and Constance Fullerton.

Messages of condolence may be sent to: www.finleyfuneralhome.com

Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 4 at Strong United Methodist Church, Main & Church Street, Strong, Maine. Visiting hours will be held 4-7 p.m., Friday, Jan. 3 at FINLEY FUNERAL HOME, 15 Church Street, Livermore Falls, Maine. Interment in the spring at West Freeman Cemetery, West Freeman Road, Freeman, Maine