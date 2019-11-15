CANAAN - It is with great sadness that we announce the loss of one of our own. Robert “Bob” S. Johnson Sr., 86, passed away Nov. 8, 2019 at Maine General Medical Center in Augusta. Bob has embarked on one last firewood and lumber delivery.

Born in Albany New York, he was the son of Marion (Hunt) and Helge Johnson. Growing up in Scarsdale NY, Bob attended and graduated Colby College in Waterville Maine. While at Colby, he met and went on to marry Jean Strout in 1955 and they had 5 children together.

Bob built a lifetime of love on “the Farm” in Canaan, and held several businesses and endeavors. Working with his sons and daughters, throughout the early years of farming, livestock, and eventually, a firewood business. For the last 47 years his Family Sawmill has been his passion and vision, with family working along by his side supporting his dreams.

In 1994, Bob fell in love with, and married, Nancy (Holt) Johnson. She joined him in business and life. Organizing and hosting the Annual Johnson Family Reunion that he loved so much and where he was the “life of the party.”

Bob’s passions included raising pigs that he treated like pets, and going through the many barns of livestock at Fryeburg Fair with two of his grandsons, Dakota and Dominic; watching the pig show, betting on the horses, and of eating sausages with onions and peppers, or blooming onions.

He loved his home in Canaan which he fondly called his “home in paradise” and sitting in his garden shed working on little projects to decorate his garden area. Raising vegetables in his garden beds and adorning them with real and artificial flowers, it didn’t matter as long as they looked good to him. The big flower bunches brought a smile to his face.

Bob spent a lot of his time delivering firewood and lumber throughout Maine. He especially enjoyed driving north to Amish country with his grandsons, Dakota and Dominic and visiting his “dream house” along the way. You could also spy his beloved dog Zeus, in his truck with him or by his side around the farm at all times.

Bob looked forward to monthly lunches with his longtime close friends; watching the Red Sox; and the New England Patriots games. He followed his favorite teams and players with excitement and passion. He also enjoyed watching Wuthering Heights, and the Jesse Stone series on DVD every afternoon in the winter months referring to it as the “afternoon matinee”

Bob leaves behind, his wife Nancy. Sons, Robert (Butch) Johnson Jr, and wife Gaetane; Scot Johnson and special friend Lisa Jones Leighton; Brett Johnson Sr. and wife Brenda; Daughters; Cheryl Johnson; Gaye Johnson of Hawaii; Step sons; Scott Smith and wife Carolyn; Shawn Holt and wife Jan. His beloved dog, Zeus.

His grandchildren: Jeremiah Johnson and wife Heather, Jed Johnson and wife Jennifer of Miami FL, Jason Johnson of San Diego CA, Jill Johnson, Nicole Johnson, Josh Johnson, Jessica McCarthy and fiancé Todd Volpe, Kyle Johnson, Jennifer Goodison, Brett Johnson Jr, Ashley Johnson, Britney Tuttle, Josie Marquez and husband Joey of New Orleans LA, Ryan Johnson and Bradley Litchford of Springfield, MI, Dakota Smith, Dominic Smith, and Kaylie Smith. He also leaves behind many great-grandchildren.

Bob is also survived by his three sisters; Marilyn Ross of Texas; Barbara Mecklenborg of Ohio; Beverly Brovsky and her husband Mike of California; brother-in-law, Ronald Moody Sr. Several Nieces, Nephews, and grand nieces, and nephews.

He is predeceased by his parents, and brothers-in-law; Stanley Ross; and Gerald Mecklenborg and many,many friends.

A special thank you to our neighbors the Wright Farm, and Salsbury Family, and to long-time friends Cuffy and Lana Phair.

Friends can pay their respects and offer condolences to the family on Saturday, Nov. 30 2019 at the Farmers Hall in Canaan anytime during the hours of 1 to 4 pm.

A Celebration of Life is planned for July 2020 at “The Farm” 216 Whitten Road, Canaan, ME 04924. There will be an announcement in the obituaries in July with specifics of the celebration.

Donations may be made in Bob’s memory to the Somerset Humane Society, P.O. Box 453, Skowhegan, Maine 04976.

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, ME 04976.