Robert ‘Bobby’ A. McLeod (1942-2019)

CHINA - Robert “Bobby” A. McLeod, 77, passed away May 25, 2019 at the Alfond Center for Health in Augusta.

He was born May 19, 1942 in Bridgeport, Conn., the son of Edward and Arabella “Billie” (Davis) McLeod.

Bob was a retired truck driver and a proud teamster of Local 443 out of New Haven, Connecticut working for many trucking companies throughout his life and traveled the country meeting many people along the way before retiring and moving to Maine. He was a proud man who worked very hard to make a better life for his family.

He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Joanne (Teachman) McLeod of China; 2 children, a son Michael McLeod and wife Tracy of Palermo and a daughter, Patricia “Tisha” (McLeod) Grant and husband Scott of Albion; 3 grandchildren, Melissa Grant and partner Darius Parker of Winslow, Nicholas Grant of China, and Heather McLeod of Palermo; 4 great grandchildren, Aubrey and Autumn Grant, and Grant and Charlotte Parker, all of Maine. He was predeceased by his grandmother, Margaret Davis; mother, Arabella “Billie” (Davis) McLeod; father, Edward McLeod; and grandson, Daniel McLeod.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, August 3, 2019 at 12:00 pm the China Baptist Church on the Causeway in China.

In lieu of flowers, friends wishing may make donations in Bobby’s memory to your local humane society or cancer center.

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott's Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, ME 04976.