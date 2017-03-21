Robert Charles Hall Sr. (1936-2017)

AUGUSTA - Robert Charles Hall Sr., 80, passed away on March 14, 2017 at the Togus Springs Hospice Facility in Augusta.

He was born on Oct. 8, 1936 in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, the son of Clyde and Etheleen Hall.

He was educated in the schools of Pennsylvania, graduating from high school in 1954.

On Jan. 21, 1961, he married Christl Fechter in Germany. Robert served his country in the U. S. Army from 1954 to 1968, including combat while being stationed in Vietnam for one year in the 1st Army Infantry Division. He was a member of the Roderick-Crosby Post #28 American Legion and James A. McKechnie Post # 10881 VFW in Farmington, and the Farmington Elks Lodge #2430.

Robert enjoyed golf, watching football, gardening, being in the outdoors at his homestead in Wilton, woodworking, building model airplanes, reading, and spending time with his grandchildren at the camp on Locke Pond in Chesterville.

He was a loving husband to his wife of 57 years, Christl Hall, who he loved, cherished and supported. He was a loving father and grandfather as well.

Robert is survived by; his loving wife of 57 years, Christl Hall; his daughter, Jenny Billings; his two sons, Robert Charles Hall Jr. and Steven J. Hall; and his five grandchildren.

Donations may be made in Robert’s memory to the Togus Springs Hospice, c/o VA Togus, 1 VA Center, Augusta, ME 04330.

Graveside services with military honors will be held on June 19, 2017 at 10 am at the Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 163 Mt. Vernon Rd., Augusta, ME.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.