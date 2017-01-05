Robert Clifford Pelletier (1938-2016)

SKOWHEGAN - Robert Clifford Pelletier, 78, passed Dec. 30, 2016 at the Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor with his family by his side.

He was born May 14, 1938 in Portland, the son of Edgar Joseph and Phyllis Marie (Cowette) Pelletier.

He was educated in the schools of Skowhegan and graduated from Skowhegan High School in 1957. He continued his education at a trade school in Toledo, Ohio, graduating in 1964. On June 7, 1958, he married Gloria R. Lashon in Skowhegan. He was employed for many years as a meat cutter and retired from Safeway Store in Arizona in 2002. He worked for First National Stores in Skowhegan and Vermont until 1978. He enjoyed stamp and coin collecting, kayaking, bird watching, was an avid reader and music lover.

Robert is survived by his wife of 58 years, Gloria R. (Lashon) Pelletier of Skowhegan; 3 daughters, Ellen M. Greenrock and husband Chris of Panama City, Florida, Laurie A. Smith and husband Gene of Sun City, Arizona, Kelly J. Garcia and husband Joe of Peoria, Arizona; 2 sons, Robert C. Pelletier Jr. And wife Norma of El Mirage, Arizona, Jeffrey A. Pelletier and wife Brenda of Glendale, Arizona; 10 grandchildren; 1 great grandchild; sister, Charlene Carey and husband Eugene of Skowhegan.

He was predeceased by his parents; brother, Ronnie Pelletier; sister, Jeanine Casey.

A memorial service will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, friends wishing may make donations in Robert's memory to CHCS's Home Health & Hospice. 42 Cedar Street, Bangor, ME. www.chcs-Me.org

Arrangements under the care and direction of Dan & Scott's Cremation & Funeral Service 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan.