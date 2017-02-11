Robert D. Douin (1935-2017)

NORTH ANSON - Robert Damien Douin, 81, passed away on Feb. 4, 2017 at Eastern Maine Medical Center surrounded by his family.

He was born on Sept. 10, 1935, in Augusta, the son of Robert L. And Hermance M. (Godbout) Douin. He was educated in the schools of Augusta and graduated from the University of Maine Augusta in 1980. On Jan. 24, 1959, he married Helen Parker in Augusta. He was a veteran who proudly served his country for over 30 years in the U.S. Navy until his retirement and honorable discharge. He served two tours in the Vietnam War.

After retiring from the military, he worked as a real estate broker for 20 years. He was a member of American Legion Post 39 and the VFW in Madison. Robert enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, and especially his home in Florida.

Robert is survived by two daughters, Kathy Lightbody of North Anson and Diane Douin of Norridgewock; granddaughter, Karen Perkins and husband Brad of Norridgewock; three sisters: Madeleine Kaspick of North Ridgeville, Ohio, Constance Gilman of Norridgewock, and Jeanette Hilton of Norridgewock; two brothers: Joseph E. Douin and wife Sharon of Springhill, Florida, and George Douin and wife Teri-Lynn of Everett, Wash.

He was predeceased by his parents; wife, Helen (Parker) Douin; second wife, Laurette G. Douin; two brothers, Laurence and Roger Douin; two sisters, Gloria Hobert and Christine Nelson; granddaughter, Shirley Gilbert.

A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017 at 1 p.m. at the American Legion Hall Post 39 in Madison. A graveside service will be held in August 2017 at the Maine Veteran's Cemetery in August to be announced at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, friends wishing may make donations in Robert's memory to American Legion Post 39 Madison Maine Caring Tree, PO Box 144, Madison, ME 04950.

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott's Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, Maine 04976.