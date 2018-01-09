CANTON – Robert E. Turnbull, 65, of 2 Harding Drive, Canton, died unexpectedly at his home Saturday evening, Jan. 6, 2018.

He was born in Exeter, NH, a son of Robert E. and Margaret R. Turnbull.

He was a graduate of Central Maine Vocational Technical Institute in the Electrical/Mechanical program and was employed at General Electric for 31 years.

On Dec. 10, 1978, he married Mitzie A. Warnecke, in Hartland, Vt. Turnbull was active in the Mason’s and belonged to Whitney Lodge #167 A.F.& A.M Canton, ME. He loved his family, golden retrievers, classic cars and Harleys. He was an avid Doug Flutie and New England sports fan as well as a faithful watcher of FOX News.

He is survived by his wife and best friend of 40 years, Mitzie of Canton; his mother, Margaret Frost of Topsfield, MA; son Nikolaos “Nik” Zesson Turnbull and his wife, Lisa (Holmquist) of Peru and their children, Nikole, Leah, Abigail, and Raven; son, Derek Franklin Turnbull and his wife, Cari (Olson), and their children, Alex and Blake of Cumberland; daughter, Lindsay Turnbull Berry and her husband, Brandon of New Gloucester; and daughter, Brittany Leigh Turnbull and her companion, Alija Sejdic of South Portland; sister, Joy Anne Thompson and her husband, James of Oklahoma.

He was predeceased by his step-father, Wallace Frost.

Condolences and tributes as well as a memorial video may be shared on his memorial wall at www.wilesrc.com

Relatives and friends are invited to call at the Wiles Remembrance Center, 30 Weld Street, Dixfield Thursday from 5-7 p.m. where Masonic Services will be held at 7 p. m. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that those who desire consider memorial gifts in Robert’s memory to Shriners Hospitals, 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607, www.shrinershospitals.org.